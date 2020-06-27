Rent Calculator
5060 BLENNY COURT
5060 BLENNY COURT
5060 Blenny Court
Report This Listing
Location
5060 Blenny Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cute home, close to everything. Wrap front porch to enjoy the changing seasons. Walk to pool, rec center, Wade Elementary..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have any available units?
5060 BLENNY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 5060 BLENNY COURT have?
Some of 5060 BLENNY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5060 BLENNY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5060 BLENNY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 BLENNY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5060 BLENNY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5060 BLENNY COURT offers parking.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5060 BLENNY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5060 BLENNY COURT has a pool.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5060 BLENNY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5060 BLENNY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 BLENNY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 BLENNY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
