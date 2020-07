Amenities

Well kept 3 level town home with garage in sought after Dorchester Neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters. 3BR upstairs, optional 4th bedroom downstairs. Very large deck off the eat in kitchen. Neighborhood offers playgrounds (one is a stone's throw away), community pool, bike and walking paths, community center and nearby schools. Absolutely no pets, good credit and clean rental history necessary. Owner/Agent