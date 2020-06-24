All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

5003 SWORDFISH COURT

5003 Swordfish Court · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Swordfish Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained home in a great location! Eat-in kitchen, family room, living room, formal dining room, garage and so much more. Painting and small repairs scheduled. Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have any available units?
5003 SWORDFISH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 5003 SWORDFISH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5003 SWORDFISH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 SWORDFISH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT offers parking.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have a pool?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have accessible units?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 SWORDFISH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 SWORDFISH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
