Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

4896 OLYMPIA PLACE

Location

4896 Olympia Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful move in ready townhouse. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom. 1 Car garage. Community Pool and Recreation Center. Painting be done 11/19 and carpets cleaned 11/21.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have any available units?
4896 OLYMPIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have?
Some of 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4896 OLYMPIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE offers parking.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE has a pool.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4896 OLYMPIA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

