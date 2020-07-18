Rent Calculator
4814 UNDERWOOD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4814 UNDERWOOD COURT
4814 Underwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4814 Underwood Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready immediately! Nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath duplex w fenced in yard. See application on documents. Please include 2 most recent pay stubs. $45 app fee per applicant money order payable tp Re/max 100
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have any available units?
4814 UNDERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4814 UNDERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 UNDERWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
