Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE

4637 Scottsdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

4637 Scottsdale Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2FB 2HB four level end unit luxury town home. Each lvl has own rear deck backing to wooded privacy. Upscale kitchen w/ solid surface counter tops and center island. Master bath w/sep corner tub and shower. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. 2 car front load garage. Pets case-by-case. Immediate availability. No smoking in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have any available units?
4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have?
Some of 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

