4637 SCOTTSDALE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BR 2FB 2HB four level end unit luxury town home. Each lvl has own rear deck backing to wooded privacy. Upscale kitchen w/ solid surface counter tops and center island. Master bath w/sep corner tub and shower. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. 2 car front load garage. Pets case-by-case. Immediate availability. No smoking in home.