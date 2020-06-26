Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4321 DRAKE COURT
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM
4321 DRAKE COURT
4321 Drake Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4321 Drake Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Freshly painted and cleaned end Townhouse 3bedrm, 1 1/2 bath.Pool privileges ready to move in. Need a 600 credit score & $60,000 income. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have any available units?
4321 DRAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 4321 DRAKE COURT have?
Some of 4321 DRAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4321 DRAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4321 DRAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 DRAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4321 DRAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 4321 DRAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 DRAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4321 DRAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4321 DRAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 DRAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 DRAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 DRAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
