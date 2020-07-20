All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 4275 Queen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
4275 Queen Court
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

4275 Queen Court

4275 Queen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4275 Queen Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
QUEEN COURT - Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Wood flooring in the living room and dining room areas. Bedroom level has wall to wall carpeting. Large driveway with off street parking. Lead Free Certified.

(RLNE4891360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Queen Court have any available units?
4275 Queen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 4275 Queen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Queen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Queen Court pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Queen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 4275 Queen Court offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Queen Court offers parking.
Does 4275 Queen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Queen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Queen Court have a pool?
No, 4275 Queen Court does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Queen Court have accessible units?
No, 4275 Queen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Queen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Queen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4275 Queen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4275 Queen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University