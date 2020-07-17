All apartments in Waldorf
4037 Bluebird Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:43 PM

4037 Bluebird Drive

4037 Bluebird Drive · (410) 397-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4037 Bluebird Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have any available units?
4037 Bluebird Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4037 Bluebird Drive have?
Some of 4037 Bluebird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Bluebird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Bluebird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Bluebird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 Bluebird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive offer parking?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have a pool?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have accessible units?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 Bluebird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 Bluebird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
