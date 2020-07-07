All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:55 PM

3984 Northgate Place

3984 Northgate Place · No Longer Available
Location

3984 Northgate Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This road front end unit townhouse is pet friendly and has two assigned parking spots. 2 stories, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 updated tiled baths. The open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Formica countertops, custom cabinets, tile backsplash, and table space. The dining area opens to the fully fenced yard. There is a bay window in the living room, and the half bath/laundry room comes with a washer/dryer. The Master Bedroom has dual closets, and a second bedroom comes with built in shelving. There are also ceiling fans throughout the home. The yard includes a full deck, and an attached storage closet. Commuity pool, community center, and playground offered. Close to shopping, emergency services, a 24 hr pharmacy, and entertainment. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

