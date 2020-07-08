All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:49 PM

3869 Gateview Place

3869 Gateview Place · No Longer Available
Location

3869 Gateview Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pet friendly 2 story townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level has a Livingroom that opens to the formal dining room that features a mirror wall, a half bath, and a kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom with a slanted ceiling, custom accent wall and shelfed closet. The master bath has a makeup vanity. There is a full hall bath and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE: 12/1/2019

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Dogs and cats accepted

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available 12/2/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 Gateview Place have any available units?
3869 Gateview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 3869 Gateview Place currently offering any rent specials?
3869 Gateview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 Gateview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3869 Gateview Place is pet friendly.
Does 3869 Gateview Place offer parking?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not offer parking.
Does 3869 Gateview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 Gateview Place have a pool?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not have a pool.
Does 3869 Gateview Place have accessible units?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 Gateview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3869 Gateview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3869 Gateview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

