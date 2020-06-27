3832 Kelly Green Place, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Your new home is Here! This townhouse was remodeled in 2018. Updated new kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher and stove, all new carpets, fresh paint, new stacked washer/dryer, bathrooms. Patio in back yard. Hurry, it will go quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
