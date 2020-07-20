Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE
1 of 20
3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE
3804 Light Arms Place
No Longer Available
Location
3804 Light Arms Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING ROOM, SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM, DECK OVERLOOKING BACKYARD WITH SHED, OWNER WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTING. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have any available units?
3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE offer parking?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have a pool?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 LIGHT ARMS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
