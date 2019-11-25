All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 3647 Kempsford Field Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
3647 Kempsford Field Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3647 Kempsford Field Place

3647 Kempsford Field Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3647 Kempsford Field Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This 2 story inner townhouse has three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Friendly to dogs large and small. Freshly painted, it has a ceiling fan in the Master Bedroom, and the washer/dryer is provided. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, newer appliances, and tile backsplash. The dining room has sliding door access to the rear deck, and two attached storage closets. There are two assigned parking spaces, plus free parking. Community center, community pool and tennis courts, and playground access included. Close to shopping, amenities and entertainment. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Dogs only, with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have any available units?
3647 Kempsford Field Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have?
Some of 3647 Kempsford Field Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 Kempsford Field Place currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Kempsford Field Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Kempsford Field Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 Kempsford Field Place is pet friendly.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Kempsford Field Place offers parking.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3647 Kempsford Field Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have a pool?
Yes, 3647 Kempsford Field Place has a pool.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have accessible units?
No, 3647 Kempsford Field Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 Kempsford Field Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 Kempsford Field Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 Kempsford Field Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University