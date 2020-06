Amenities

patio / balcony parking furnished

Brand new 1 bedroom furnished basement apartment with private bath and kitchen located in Waldorf MD available Nov 1st. This includes all utilities and shared laundry. Private entrance and free parking included. Home is quiet with only 2 responsible occupations. We are honest military vets. NO SMOKING! NO PETS! Space is only for 2. per month.