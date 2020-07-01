3434 TULIP TREE COURT

Amenities

Available for immediate occupancy!!!When you think of what you want in your home, this home covers all of the bases. Recently renovated with lots of new upgrades, this home is definitely one not to pass up . If it's all about size and location, this home is for you. It's perfectly situated and just minutes away from RT.5, 301, 228 and close to Restaurants, Shopping , Schools and Recreation areas. This home offers large rooms, tons of closet and storage space and a nice sized fenced in yard. There are two bedrooms on the main level with the Master being one of them. The upper level rooms are on each end of the house for a little added privacy with the full bathroom in between. As you make your way through the house, you will find there is a lot of space to move around and not feel cramped. The breezeway offers sliding doors on both sides. You can enjoy that warm summer breeze flowing through or use it as a sunroom to relax in or keep your flowers or trees in during the colder months. Pets? Yes! We are pet friendly but only on a case by case basis due to breed, size and quanity restrictions. Commuter? You're in luck!! There are 3 commuter lots within 3 miles of the home . Equipped with all the modern amenities including the laundry room on the main floor in addition to everything mentioned previously, this home wont last long due to its size, location and the rental rate. This home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. We review applications immediately upon receipt and typically have a decision in less than 24 hours.