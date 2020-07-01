All apartments in Waldorf
3434 TULIP TREE COURT
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

3434 TULIP TREE COURT

3434 Tulip Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Tulip Tree Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available for immediate occupancy!!!When you think of what you want in your home, this home covers all of the bases. Recently renovated with lots of new upgrades, this home is definitely one not to pass up . If it's all about size and location, this home is for you. It's perfectly situated and just minutes away from RT.5, 301, 228 and close to Restaurants, Shopping , Schools and Recreation areas. This home offers large rooms, tons of closet and storage space and a nice sized fenced in yard. There are two bedrooms on the main level with the Master being one of them. The upper level rooms are on each end of the house for a little added privacy with the full bathroom in between. As you make your way through the house, you will find there is a lot of space to move around and not feel cramped. The breezeway offers sliding doors on both sides. You can enjoy that warm summer breeze flowing through or use it as a sunroom to relax in or keep your flowers or trees in during the colder months. Pets? Yes! We are pet friendly but only on a case by case basis due to breed, size and quanity restrictions. Commuter? You're in luck!! There are 3 commuter lots within 3 miles of the home . Equipped with all the modern amenities including the laundry room on the main floor in addition to everything mentioned previously, this home wont last long due to its size, location and the rental rate. This home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. We review applications immediately upon receipt and typically have a decision in less than 24 hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have any available units?
3434 TULIP TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have?
Some of 3434 TULIP TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 TULIP TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3434 TULIP TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 TULIP TREE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT offer parking?
No, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 TULIP TREE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 TULIP TREE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

