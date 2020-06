Amenities

Come home to this updated townhouse. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile baths. Upstairs master bedroom with full master bath. Living room opens to walk out fenced back yard. A must see if you're looking in Waldorf. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Ready for an August 1st move in. Virtual tour available here...https://youtu.be/OOLF8LivzSU