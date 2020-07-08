All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:40 PM

3371 Justice Court

3371 Justice Court · No Longer Available
Location

3371 Justice Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 1.5 bath is the right half of a duplex located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and features a partially fenced yard. New paint, professionally cleaned, with an attached storage closet for tenant use. Master has a large walk in closet. Washer/dryer on site. HOA offers a pool and clubhouse privileges. Close to shopping, amenities, schools, and great commute location.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: No pets allowed

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Justice Court have any available units?
3371 Justice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3371 Justice Court have?
Some of 3371 Justice Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Justice Court currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Justice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Justice Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3371 Justice Court is pet friendly.
Does 3371 Justice Court offer parking?
No, 3371 Justice Court does not offer parking.
Does 3371 Justice Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3371 Justice Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Justice Court have a pool?
Yes, 3371 Justice Court has a pool.
Does 3371 Justice Court have accessible units?
No, 3371 Justice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Justice Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3371 Justice Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3371 Justice Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3371 Justice Court does not have units with air conditioning.

