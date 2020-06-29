Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
320 Bucknell circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Bucknell circle
320 Bucknell Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
320 Bucknell Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice House. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Bucknell circle have any available units?
320 Bucknell circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 320 Bucknell circle have?
Some of 320 Bucknell circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Bucknell circle currently offering any rent specials?
320 Bucknell circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Bucknell circle pet-friendly?
No, 320 Bucknell circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 320 Bucknell circle offer parking?
Yes, 320 Bucknell circle offers parking.
Does 320 Bucknell circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Bucknell circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Bucknell circle have a pool?
No, 320 Bucknell circle does not have a pool.
Does 320 Bucknell circle have accessible units?
No, 320 Bucknell circle does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Bucknell circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Bucknell circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Bucknell circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Bucknell circle has units with air conditioning.
