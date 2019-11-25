3059 Heathcote Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhouse, new Carpet , new paint. Washer and Dryer. Close to shopping, restaurants, and bus line. Hurry this one won't last. Questions about rental please call Amber Cox at 240-441-7959. Use MAR Application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
