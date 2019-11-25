All apartments in Waldorf
304 Woodside Place
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:27 PM

304 Woodside Place

304 Woodside Place · No Longer Available
Location

304 Woodside Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom in a sought after Waldorf community features impressive bathroom updates and large living spaces. The private yard is perfect for your summer BBQs. Make this your new home before summer ends!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Woodside Place have any available units?
304 Woodside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 304 Woodside Place currently offering any rent specials?
304 Woodside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Woodside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Woodside Place is pet friendly.
Does 304 Woodside Place offer parking?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not offer parking.
Does 304 Woodside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Woodside Place have a pool?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not have a pool.
Does 304 Woodside Place have accessible units?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Woodside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Woodside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Woodside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
