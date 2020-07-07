All apartments in Waldorf
3019 Heath Cote Road
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:54 PM

3019 Heath Cote Road

3019 Heathcote Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Heathcote Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 story end unit townhouse is located in Huntington Townhouses in the Barrington neighborhood. Recently updated, it has been freshly painted and has new carpeting. The main level has an open kitchen with wood like flooring, granite countertops, and access to the back yard. There is also a living room with large windows for light. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and an updated tiled full hall bathroom. The Master bedroom has a connecting door to the bathroom. There is also a washer/dryer combo provided in the laundry facility. There are ceiling fans throughout, and two attached storage closets in the back of the home. HOA provides trash pickup, and pool use. Central to shopping, amenities, entertainment, and medical facilities. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have any available units?
3019 Heath Cote Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 3019 Heath Cote Road have?
Some of 3019 Heath Cote Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Heath Cote Road currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Heath Cote Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Heath Cote Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Heath Cote Road is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road offer parking?
No, 3019 Heath Cote Road does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 Heath Cote Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have a pool?
Yes, 3019 Heath Cote Road has a pool.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have accessible units?
No, 3019 Heath Cote Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Heath Cote Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Heath Cote Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 Heath Cote Road does not have units with air conditioning.

