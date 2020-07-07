3019 Heath Cote Road

Amenities

This 2 story end unit townhouse is located in Huntington Townhouses in the Barrington neighborhood. Recently updated, it has been freshly painted and has new carpeting. The main level has an open kitchen with wood like flooring, granite countertops, and access to the back yard. There is also a living room with large windows for light. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and an updated tiled full hall bathroom. The Master bedroom has a connecting door to the bathroom. There is also a washer/dryer combo provided in the laundry facility. There are ceiling fans throughout, and two attached storage closets in the back of the home. HOA provides trash pickup, and pool use. Central to shopping, amenities, entertainment, and medical facilities. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

