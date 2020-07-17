All apartments in Waldorf
2962 Chalkstone Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

2962 Chalkstone Place

2962 Chalkstone Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Chalkstone Pl, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Less than a year old, this beautiful brick 3-story townhome comes with a large 2-car garage, office space/den on lower level, 4 bathrooms, and 3 bedrooms. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, with quartz countertops, white cabinets, high-end appliances, washer/dryer, and all the brand new furniture in the home is yours to keep. Furniture includes a white leather couch with head-rests, large leather storage with pillows and new throws, a sound bar, projector and projection screen, glass coffee table, lighting, curtains, patio furniture, cute white breakfast nook dining, white leather bar stools, two brand new bed frames with new mattresses, a gray bookshelf and end tables, throw rugs and two decorative wall hangings. A great location that is easy access to Route 301 and equidistant between Andrews AFB and Patuxent Naval Base. HOA includes all lawn maintenance and snow removal. A playground is at the end of the neighborhood. Advanced security system installed in home.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: NOW

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

No utilities included.

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
$25 Resident Benefit Package per month
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable^

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

