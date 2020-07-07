All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2909 Jackson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2909 Jackson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2909 Jackson Court

2909 Jackson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2909 Jackson Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly split level sits on a corner lot in this wonderful, quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. Open kitchen with dining area that leads to screened in deck. There is also a comfortable living space on this floor. The fully finished lower level provides a master bedroom with master bathroom. It also provides a rec area with natural lighting, and a den with access to a single car garage. Freshly painted, ceiling fans throughout with washer and dryer provided. Fully fenced in yard with access to attached storage closet. A great commute location close to shopping, entertainment and other amenities. Housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 1-3 year leases accepted

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Jackson Court have any available units?
2909 Jackson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2909 Jackson Court have?
Some of 2909 Jackson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Jackson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Jackson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Jackson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Jackson Court is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Jackson Court offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Jackson Court offers parking.
Does 2909 Jackson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Jackson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Jackson Court have a pool?
No, 2909 Jackson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Jackson Court have accessible units?
No, 2909 Jackson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Jackson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Jackson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Jackson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Jackson Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University