Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2894 STAVORS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2894 STAVORS RD
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2894 STAVORS RD
2894 Stavors Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2894 Stavors Road, Waldorf, MD 20603
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready & Waiting! This adorable rambler has 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Nice & spacious yard for entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Come and make this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have any available units?
2894 STAVORS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 2894 STAVORS RD have?
Some of 2894 STAVORS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2894 STAVORS RD currently offering any rent specials?
2894 STAVORS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2894 STAVORS RD pet-friendly?
No, 2894 STAVORS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD offer parking?
Yes, 2894 STAVORS RD offers parking.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2894 STAVORS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have a pool?
No, 2894 STAVORS RD does not have a pool.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have accessible units?
No, 2894 STAVORS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2894 STAVORS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2894 STAVORS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2894 STAVORS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 Bedrooms
Waldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700
Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
St. Charles
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University