Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2847 Golden Gate Court
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:25 PM
2847 Golden Gate Court
2847 Golden Gate Ct
No Longer Available
Location
2847 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 4; Square footage: 2100; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2495.00; IMRID16790
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have any available units?
2847 Golden Gate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 2847 Golden Gate Court have?
Some of 2847 Golden Gate Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2847 Golden Gate Court currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Golden Gate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Golden Gate Court pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Golden Gate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Golden Gate Court offers parking.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2847 Golden Gate Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have a pool?
No, 2847 Golden Gate Court does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have accessible units?
No, 2847 Golden Gate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 Golden Gate Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Golden Gate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 Golden Gate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
