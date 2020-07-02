2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT

Large, Open Floor Plan Townhome, less than 2 yrs new, shows great. Deck. 2 Car garage. Three levels. 3BR, 2.2 Baths, HUGE Kitchen Island, open main level floor plan with Kitchen/ Living / Dining Areas. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
