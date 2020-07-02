2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large, Open Floor Plan Townhome, less than 2 yrs new, shows great. Deck. 2 Car garage. Three levels. 3BR, 2.2 Baths, HUGE Kitchen Island, open main level floor plan with Kitchen/ Living / Dining Areas. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.