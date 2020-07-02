All apartments in Waldorf
2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT

2821 Golden Gate Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Golden Gate Ct, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, Open Floor Plan Townhome, less than 2 yrs new, shows great. Deck. 2 Car garage. Three levels. 3BR, 2.2 Baths, HUGE Kitchen Island, open main level floor plan with Kitchen/ Living / Dining Areas. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have any available units?
2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have?
Some of 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT offers parking.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have a pool?
No, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 GOLDEN GATE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

