2817 Red Lion Place, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready immediately. Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath town home with fully fenced backyard. Enjoy the community pool and walking trails. Owner expects good credit and sufficient income. Pets are a case by case basis with pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have any available units?
2817 RED LION PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2817 RED LION PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2817 RED LION PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 RED LION PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 RED LION PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE offer parking?
No, 2817 RED LION PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 RED LION PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2817 RED LION PLACE has a pool.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2817 RED LION PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 RED LION PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 RED LION PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 RED LION PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)