2771 SUN VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Ready by Feb 15. Well maintain 4 bed 2.5 bath single family home ready for new family. Stainless steel appliances with granite counter top. Hardwood main level with laundry. Walk up unfinished basement. Deck in back with Shed. Pet accept under 40lb. Max 2 income to qualify. Repair deductible $100.