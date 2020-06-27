All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
27 KEEPSAKE PLACE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

27 KEEPSAKE PLACE

27 Keepsake Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

27 Keepsake Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 BR 1 BA and 1 half town home with stainless steel appliances. Town home includes a washer, dryer and dishwasher. Wood Floors along with upper level carpeting. Nice backyard for relaxation. Home shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have any available units?
27 KEEPSAKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have?
Some of 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
27 KEEPSAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE offer parking?
No, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 KEEPSAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University