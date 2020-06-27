27 KEEPSAKE PLACE

Lovely 3 BR 1 BA and 1 half town home with stainless steel appliances. Town home includes a washer, dryer and dishwasher. Wood Floors along with upper level carpeting. Nice backyard for relaxation. Home shows well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
