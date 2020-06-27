2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated town home in great location. Fresh paint throughout and carpets have been cleaned. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Dining room open to kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. French doors open to a level walk out fenced back yard. Owner expects good credit and no pets