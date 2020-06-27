All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE

2603 Rooks Head Place · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Rooks Head Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated town home in great location. Fresh paint throughout and carpets have been cleaned. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Dining room open to kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. French doors open to a level walk out fenced back yard. Owner expects good credit and no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have any available units?
2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have?
Some of 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE offer parking?
No, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have a pool?
No, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 ROOKS HEAD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
