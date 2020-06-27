2603 Rooks Head Place, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated town home in great location. Fresh paint throughout and carpets have been cleaned. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Dining room open to kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. French doors open to a level walk out fenced back yard. Owner expects good credit and no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
