This home truly shows like a model and is in "move-in" condition. Large end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room and separate dining room. This one won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have any available units?
2535 REGAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2535 REGAL PLACE have?
Some of 2535 REGAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 REGAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2535 REGAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.