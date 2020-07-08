All apartments in Waldorf
2535 REGAL PLACE

2535 Regal Place · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Regal Place, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home truly shows like a model and is in "move-in" condition. Large end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room and separate dining room. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have any available units?
2535 REGAL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2535 REGAL PLACE have?
Some of 2535 REGAL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 REGAL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2535 REGAL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 REGAL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2535 REGAL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE offer parking?
No, 2535 REGAL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 REGAL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have a pool?
No, 2535 REGAL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2535 REGAL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 REGAL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 REGAL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 REGAL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

