Waldorf, MD
2414 FERRELL COURT
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

2414 FERRELL COURT

2414 Ferrell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Ferrell Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 3BR 1FB 2 level duplex on no-thru street. Fenced rear yard with patio. Attached storage shed and driveway parking. Community features rec center with pool. Close to the many amenities offered by Waldorf. Pets case-by-case basis. Trash service included in rent. Immediate availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have any available units?
2414 FERRELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2414 FERRELL COURT have?
Some of 2414 FERRELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 FERRELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2414 FERRELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 FERRELL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 FERRELL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2414 FERRELL COURT offers parking.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 FERRELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2414 FERRELL COURT has a pool.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2414 FERRELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 FERRELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 FERRELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 FERRELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
