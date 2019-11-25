2414 FERRELL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 3BR 1FB 2 level duplex on no-thru street. Fenced rear yard with patio. Attached storage shed and driveway parking. Community features rec center with pool. Close to the many amenities offered by Waldorf. Pets case-by-case basis. Trash service included in rent. Immediate availability