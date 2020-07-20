All apartments in Waldorf
2408 Plenty Gates Lane

2408 Plenty Gates Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Plenty Gates Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly 2 story with unfinished basement is located in the sought after Wexford Village 2 community. Step from the front porch into the main level, which features a living room, half bath, and den. The open kitchen has an island and table space, with sliding door access to the rear deck. There is also a formal dining room with chair rails. The upper level has the Master bedroom with walk in closet, an additional closet, and an attached Master bath with a tiled sunken tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms, with a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. The unfinished basement is insulated, heated and cooled. There is an attached 2 car garage and off street parking. Cats and small dogs only. The HOA covers trash service, and the home is close to amenities and a great commute location. No housing vouchers accepted.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have any available units?
2408 Plenty Gates Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have?
Some of 2408 Plenty Gates Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Plenty Gates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Plenty Gates Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Plenty Gates Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane offers parking.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have a pool?
No, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have accessible units?
No, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Plenty Gates Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Plenty Gates Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
