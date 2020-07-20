2408 Plenty Gates Lane

Amenities

This pet friendly 2 story with unfinished basement is located in the sought after Wexford Village 2 community. Step from the front porch into the main level, which features a living room, half bath, and den. The open kitchen has an island and table space, with sliding door access to the rear deck. There is also a formal dining room with chair rails. The upper level has the Master bedroom with walk in closet, an additional closet, and an attached Master bath with a tiled sunken tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms, with a full hall bathroom, and a laundry room that includes the washer and dryer. The unfinished basement is insulated, heated and cooled. There is an attached 2 car garage and off street parking. Cats and small dogs only. The HOA covers trash service, and the home is close to amenities and a great commute location. No housing vouchers accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

