All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2397 HAZELWOOD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2397 HAZELWOOD COURT

2397 Hazelwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2397 Hazelwood Court, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3BR town house in White Oak. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Ceramic tile floors, nice tile in bathrooms. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have any available units?
2397 HAZELWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2397 HAZELWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2397 HAZELWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconiesWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
Chillum, MDLandover, MDLake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University