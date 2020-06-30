All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:21 PM

2347 Ashford Lane

2347 Ashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Ashford Lane, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pet friendly single family home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. On the main level there is a half bath, front room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island, formal dining room, access to back deck through a sliding door, and a living room with a gas fireplace. There is garage access on the main level as well. Upstairs, there are 4 beds and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has an arched ceiling, a deep walk in closet, and a connecting bonus suite. The tiled master bath has a soaking tub and a long countered sink.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with pet deposit.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Ashford Lane have any available units?
2347 Ashford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2347 Ashford Lane have?
Some of 2347 Ashford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 Ashford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Ashford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Ashford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2347 Ashford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2347 Ashford Lane offers parking.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Ashford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane have a pool?
No, 2347 Ashford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2347 Ashford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Ashford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Ashford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Ashford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

