2347 Ashford Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This pet friendly single family home has 4 beds and 3.5 baths. On the main level there is a half bath, front room, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island, formal dining room, access to back deck through a sliding door, and a living room with a gas fireplace. There is garage access on the main level as well. Upstairs, there are 4 beds and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has an arched ceiling, a deep walk in closet, and a connecting bonus suite. The tiled master bath has a soaking tub and a long countered sink.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Allowed case by case with pet deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.