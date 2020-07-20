Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 13
233 WESTDALE DRIVE
233 Westdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
233 Westdale Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
playground
Ready to move. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath TH. Eat in kitchen, fireplace in living room, deck and fenced yard. The 3rd bedroom is in the basement. Neighborhood Tot lot. Sorry no pets.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have any available units?
233 WESTDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 233 WESTDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 233 WESTDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
233 WESTDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 WESTDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 WESTDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 WESTDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
