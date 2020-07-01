Clean and move-in-ready! Freshly painted and all new carpet through-out. Home Features large living room PLUS seperate family room with fireplace, and very spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Sorry No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2328 KENT COURT have any available units?
2328 KENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2328 KENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2328 KENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.