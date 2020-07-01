All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2328 KENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2328 KENT COURT
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

2328 KENT COURT

2328 Kent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2328 Kent Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Clean and move-in-ready! Freshly painted and all new carpet through-out. Home Features large living room PLUS seperate family room with fireplace, and very spacious bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 KENT COURT have any available units?
2328 KENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 2328 KENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2328 KENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 KENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2328 KENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2328 KENT COURT offer parking?
No, 2328 KENT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2328 KENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 KENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 KENT COURT have a pool?
No, 2328 KENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2328 KENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2328 KENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 KENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 KENT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 KENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 KENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University