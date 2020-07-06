All apartments in Waldorf
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2252 Rolling Meadows Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

2252 Rolling Meadows Street

2252 Rolling Meadows Street · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Rolling Meadows Street, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly 2 story single family home in a cul-de-sac with a finished basement that has an exterior walk out. 4bdrms, 3.5 tiled baths, with a bonus room in the basement. Open kitchen plan with an island. Plenty of storage, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, with a washer/dryer on site. Fenced in back yard with a deck and shed. No Vouchers.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have any available units?
2252 Rolling Meadows Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have?
Some of 2252 Rolling Meadows Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Rolling Meadows Street currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Rolling Meadows Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Rolling Meadows Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street offer parking?
No, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street does not offer parking.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have a pool?
No, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have accessible units?
No, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Rolling Meadows Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Rolling Meadows Street does not have units with air conditioning.

