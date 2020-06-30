Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
2153 CEDAR TREE LANE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2153 CEDAR TREE LANE
2153 Cedar Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2153 Cedar Tree Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Real nice looking Colonial in great location-Close to Andrews and Bolling AFB Located near major transportation routes into the Washington DC area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have any available units?
2153 CEDAR TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have?
Some of 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2153 CEDAR TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE offer parking?
No, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2153 CEDAR TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Similar Pages
Waldorf 1 Bedrooms
Waldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700
Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
St. Charles
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University