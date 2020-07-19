2141 FREEMANTLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath with fenced backyard. Living room PLUS spacious family room. Updated kitchen. Will be freshly painted and all new carpet through-out! Washer\Dryer included. Sorry no pets. 1 year lease minimum.