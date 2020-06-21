All apartments in Waldorf
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE.
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE

2080 Tanglewood Drive · (301) 932-9507
Location

2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

