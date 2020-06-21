Sign Up
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:20 AM
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE
2080 Tanglewood Drive
·
(301) 932-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2080 Tanglewood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,500
2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome. Wood floors throughout main level. Fenced back yard with storage closet. Virtual tour available https://youtu.be/J4zPp5Hebj0
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
