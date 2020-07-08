All apartments in Waldorf
2005 Wakefield Cir.
Location

2005 Wakefield Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 05/22/20 House - Property Id: 269006

LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE JACUZZI TUB AT BATHROOM WITH SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS*SIDE ENTRY DECK*ADDITIONAL STORAGE AT CRAW SPACE*FENCED BACKYARD* 5 MINS WALK TO THE SMALLWOOD SHOPPING CENTER. ONE MIN WALK FROM THE BUS STOP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269006
Property Id 269006

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5739982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have any available units?
2005 Wakefield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 2005 Wakefield Cir have?
Some of 2005 Wakefield Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Wakefield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Wakefield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Wakefield Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Wakefield Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir offer parking?
No, 2005 Wakefield Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Wakefield Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have a pool?
No, 2005 Wakefield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have accessible units?
No, 2005 Wakefield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Wakefield Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Wakefield Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Wakefield Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

