1755 Brightwell Court

This small pet friendly Inner Townhouse has 3 beds and 1.5 baths. This freshly painted home includes a renovated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and roof. The main level has an open concept kitchen, living room, formal dining room that has sliding door access to the back patio with a fully fenced yard. There is one assigned parking spot with guest spots available.This townhome includes amenities such as community pool, playground, clubhouse and walking paths. It's close to schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home is close to major highways (Routes 5, 301 and

210), with easy access to the following military bases Joint Base Andrews, PAX River and NSWC Dahlgren, Indian Head Naval Base.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Up to 2 under 25lbs pets case by case with deposit.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: Smoking allowed in home and on property.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.