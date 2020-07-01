FOR RENT! Move-in ready single family home available for immediate occupancy! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, pets case by case. Convenient to shopping and major highways! All applications through https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have any available units?
142 JEFFERSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have?
Some of 142 JEFFERSON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 JEFFERSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
142 JEFFERSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 JEFFERSON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD offer parking?
No, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 JEFFERSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 JEFFERSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
