12299 Wendy Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:15 AM

12299 Wendy Lane

12299 Wendy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12299 Wendy Ln, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12299 Wendy Lane have any available units?
12299 Wendy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 12299 Wendy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12299 Wendy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12299 Wendy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12299 Wendy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane offer parking?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane have a pool?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane have accessible units?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12299 Wendy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12299 Wendy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

