Home
Waldorf, MD
12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM
12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE
12203 Holm Oak Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12203 Holm Oak Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This home is just waiting for you! It's a large open 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that just needs you! Set up a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have any available units?
12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
Is 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 HOLM OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
