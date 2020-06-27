All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1211 Marshall Ln.

1211 Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Marshall Lane, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1211 Marshall Ln. Available 09/01/19 - Updated & Modern - Cape Cod with Rich Warm Bamboo Floors on Main Level! Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen w/center granite island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms updated completely! 2 bedrooms (1 w/double closets) and 1 full bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms (1 w/walk-in closet) and 1 full bath upstairs. Large screen porch & fenced backyard! Pets case by case (1 small dog OR 2 cats), No Aggressive Breeds

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5059521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have any available units?
1211 Marshall Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1211 Marshall Ln. have?
Some of 1211 Marshall Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Marshall Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Marshall Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Marshall Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Marshall Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. offer parking?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have a pool?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Marshall Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Marshall Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
