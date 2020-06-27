Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1211 Marshall Ln. Available 09/01/19 - Updated & Modern - Cape Cod with Rich Warm Bamboo Floors on Main Level! Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen w/center granite island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Both bathrooms updated completely! 2 bedrooms (1 w/double closets) and 1 full bath downstairs. 2 bedrooms (1 w/walk-in closet) and 1 full bath upstairs. Large screen porch & fenced backyard! Pets case by case (1 small dog OR 2 cats), No Aggressive Breeds



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5059521)