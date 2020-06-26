Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE
11814 Oak Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11814 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with patio. 2 large bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Ready for tenant July 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waldorf
.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11814 OAK MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
