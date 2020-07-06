11716 Palm Desert Place

Amenities

This 3 level inner townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The main level has wooden floors and carpet throughout, living room, and updated half bath. The open concept kitchen has an island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, staggered shelving, and stainless steel appliances. The dining area has access to a balcony deck. The upper level has a master bedroom with walk-in closet. The tiled master bath has a sunken tub, separate tiled shower, and dual sink marble top vanity. There is an updated full hall bath with dual sink marble top vanity adjacent to two additional bedrooms. The lower level has a main room, updated half bath, inside access to the 2 car garage, and sliding door access to the backyard. There are ceiling fans and recessed throughout the home. Housing vouchers not accepted.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: NOW



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: No pets allowed



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year initially



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



No Housing Vouchers Allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



